Fmr LLC Purchases 845,031 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.68% of Mueller Industries worth $151,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

