Fmr LLC Raises Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,033 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $142,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 200,054 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $9,306,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $6,405,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 172,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

