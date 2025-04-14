Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $135,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after buying an additional 239,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $76.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

