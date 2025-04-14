Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $144,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $149.73 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.0536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

