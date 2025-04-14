Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,531 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.16% of Energizer worth $155,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Energizer by 5,308.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,163 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE ENR opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

