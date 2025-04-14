Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,166,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,365 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $151,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

