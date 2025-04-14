Fmr LLC Sells 10,784 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.59% of Skyline Champion worth $130,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 119,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $81.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

