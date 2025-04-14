Fmr LLC Sells 1,184,954 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,184,954 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $161,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

