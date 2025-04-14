Fmr LLC Sells 12,781 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $145,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,205,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $112.53 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

