Fmr LLC Sells 1,383,919 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,144,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383,919 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $139,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valaris by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $31.61 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.