Fmr LLC Sells 1,418,171 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418,171 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.30% of Realty Income worth $139,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of O opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

