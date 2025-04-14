Fmr LLC Sells 151,382 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,382 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.43% of Stewart Information Services worth $157,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 179,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE STC opened at $65.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

