Fmr LLC Sells 1,538,203 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,203 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.57% of BILL worth $137,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in BILL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in BILL by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

BILL stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,151.70, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

