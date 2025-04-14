Fmr LLC Sells 3,152,732 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,151,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,152,732 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $145,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.