Fmr LLC Sells 52,311 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,877,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,311 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Oddity Tech worth $162,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $41.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

About Oddity Tech

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.