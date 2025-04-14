Fmr LLC Sells 52,406 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,406 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Boston Beer worth $134,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.51.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $245.51 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.10 and a 52-week high of $339.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average is $271.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

