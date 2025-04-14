Fmr LLC Sells 646,566 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 646,566 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.22% of VSE worth $159,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $24,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Stock Performance

VSE stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

