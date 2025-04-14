Fmr LLC Sells 831,562 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831,562 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $159,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.6 %

LSCC stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

