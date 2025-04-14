Fmr LLC Sells 955,472 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955,472 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Extra Space Storage worth $161,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $133.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

