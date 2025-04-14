Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,585 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $160,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HELE stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $110.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

