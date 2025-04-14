Fmr LLC Trims Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,501 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Xometry worth $141,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xometry by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Xometry
In related news, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,637.69. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,576.36. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Xometry Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Xometry stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Xometry Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
