Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.19% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $133,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 6.2 %

BATS MTUM opened at $196.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

