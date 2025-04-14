Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

