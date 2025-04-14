Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,993 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.67 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

