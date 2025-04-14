Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 486,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

