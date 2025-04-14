Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,169,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $4,639,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

