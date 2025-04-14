Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 143.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Freshpet worth $25,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

FRPT stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

