FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 684.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

