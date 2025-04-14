Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $53,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $712,302.50. This represents a 23.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,010. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

PTGX opened at $42.62 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

