Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,877,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $40,132.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,137.92. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $242,686. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

