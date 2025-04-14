Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,448 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $55,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Read Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.