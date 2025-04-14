Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,363,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,894,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

