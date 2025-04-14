Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $56,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 729.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Park National by 30.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 42.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Stock Performance

NYSE:PRK opened at $143.57 on Monday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $207.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59.

Park National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.