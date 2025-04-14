Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $58,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

