Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $49,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Polaris by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $34.19 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $91.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

