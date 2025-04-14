Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.97 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,057,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $49,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barnes Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,748 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:B opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

