Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.99 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $49,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.41. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

