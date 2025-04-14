Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.32 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,463,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $50,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

