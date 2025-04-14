Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $50,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.82 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Insider Activity

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.