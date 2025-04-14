Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.12 Million Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $51,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 282,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,941,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,071,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.