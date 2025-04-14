Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.55 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,903,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,931 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $51,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 264.42, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

