Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.58 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $53,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Energizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 492,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $7,685,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

