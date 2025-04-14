Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.21 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $54,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $67.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.