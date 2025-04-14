Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.87 Million Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $56,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 112.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WaFd by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in WaFd by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

WaFd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

