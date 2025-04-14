Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.14 Million Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $57,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $296,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 298.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 172,405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Laureate Education by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 914,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 89,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

