Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $57,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

