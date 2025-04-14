Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $58,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

