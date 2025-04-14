Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 165,370 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $51,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 254,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 450,481 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,801,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

