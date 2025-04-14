Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,737 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $50,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $82.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

