Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $54,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $42.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

